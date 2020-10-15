LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has designated October as “Center of Operational Excellence Month.”
During a proclamation ceremony Wednesday, Ricketts said the Center of Operational Excellence, located within the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, plays a lead role in improving the quality and speed of state government services.
Ricketts says this was first developed in 2015.
"Innovation in this country is amazing. American companies are leaders in innovation and when you see that high volume of operational excellence and customer service in the private sector, people expect that from state government as well. So we have to work to be able to deliver that, and that's what we've done by creating our Center of Operational Excellence."
Ricketts says they’ve been able to cut back 540,000 hours of service time across 18 different agencies.
He says state agencies were especially put to the test with the coronavirus pandemic and still provided that great customer service.