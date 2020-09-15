LINCOLN - Nebraska became the fourth state to recognize military caregivers as “Hidden Heroes.”
Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes program during a proclamation ceremony at the Capitol Monday.
“Our goal is for Nebraska to be the most welcoming state in the nation for veterans. To reach our goal, we not only have to support our veterans and military members, but also those who care for them. These frontline caregivers are vitally important to our veterans’ well-being, and they deserve our recognition, thanks, and support.”
Andrea Dorsey of Omaha spoke on behalf of military caregivers in Nebraska and shared her story.
"For me, my caregiving experience began many years ago when my husband was injured in an IED explosion with the U.S. Army in Iraq. He returned home with post-traumatic stress disorder, sleep disorders, and head and back injuries that have progressively worsened over the years. As Joe's wife and caregiver it is my responsibility to help him cope with everlasting wounds of war and to advocate for his care. I am incredibly proud of his never ending strength, positive attitude, and commitment to helping other veterans and their families."
Individuals caring for someone who served, or those who wish to support the campaign, can also visit HiddenHeroes.org for more information.