LINCOLN - Directed health measures have continued to loosen across the state and one of the positives from that is elective surgeries are now being done at hospitals.
A caller to Governor Pete Ricketts’ monthly call-in show asked why at least one person can’t be in the waiting room with someone about to get the surgery, but all the protests have multiple people in close contact?
Ricketts replied he understands the confusion and at the state level they’re trying to strike that balance of preserving the healthcare system and having people go back to a more normal life.
"We want to make sure that we limit the number of interactions of people going into the hospital, because that reduces the opportunity for the (coronavirus) to get in the hospital. Of course, when you're in the hospital, you're going to be potentially in an immune compromised state and less able to fight off the virus. And of course the virus tends to impact older folks with underlying healthcare conditions most severely."
Ricketts says in regards to the protests, they made the decision the First Amendment rights and the importance of the issue outweighed the health concerns at the moment.
He added they are however concerned if they will see a spike in cases as some protesters weren’t wearing masks or practicing social distancing.