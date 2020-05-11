Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

Gov. Pete Ricketts
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against four Nebraska lawmakers who urged him to cancel a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with a group of out-of-state startup companies, calling their criticism “ludicrous” even though the program is off to a slow start hasn’t kept up with demand.

Ricketts defended the state’s agreement with Utah-based Nomi Health and its business partners but acknowledged some early problems with the TestNebraska program.

The same companies have similar no-bid contracts with Iowa and Utah that have also come under scrutiny as states scramble to offer more tests.

