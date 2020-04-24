LINCOLN - The 2020 Nebraska Legislative session was suspended just over a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG Speaker Jim Scheer has the final say of when to reconvene and knows Scheer has said he will wait until some of the directed health measures in the state expire.
Ricketts says it’s safe to say lawmakers won’t reconvene before the May 12th primary election.
He adds property tax relief will still be an important topic.
"Some folks have said we can't do property tax relief because of the financial impact, and I think it's premature at this point to be able to say that. There will be a financial impact on our state's budget because of the pandemic, but given that property taxes are still too high and it's still creating a burden especially for our farmers and ranchers we've got to tackle this issue and do the best we can given the resources we have."
Ricketts says more answers will be available in the summer months when the state can see some of those fiscal impacts.