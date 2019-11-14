Gov. Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts

 World-Herald Service

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says it's "imperative" that he and lawmakers come up with a way to lower property taxes that can win approval in the upcoming legislative session.

Ricketts expressed confidence Wednesday that lawmakers will find a way, despite an ongoing struggle in the tax-focused Revenue Committee to unite around a proposal.

Ricketts say he's been talking with committee members and is still willing to talk about their ideas.

The governor made his comments in a conference call from Germany, where he is leading a trade delegation to create more economic development opportunities for Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

Help cows with cold stress

Help cows with cold stress

LINCOLN - Colder weather is moving into Nebraska and cattle producers are going to need to understand what this means for their herds.

Open house set for new nonprofit

Open house set for new nonprofit

NORFOLK - A peer-run wellness center focused on mental health and substance use challenges is part of a new nonprofit organization in Norfolk.

ImagiNE Nebraska Act Promises Growth

ImagiNE Nebraska Act Promises Growth

LINCOLN - A ‘Good for Nebraska’ movement kicked off last week to reiterate the economic benefits of incentive programs to communities of various sizes.