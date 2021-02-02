Ricketts promotes health and wellness

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts is promoting health and wellness with the WellPower Movement challenge.
During a press briefing Monday Ricketts said especially during a pandemic it’s important to stay healthy with exercise, your diet, and adequate sleep.
Dave Mlnarik, executive director with the Nebraska Sports Council said the challenge runs until April 30, and the goal is for you reach 100 miles.
"Any kind of physical activity qualifies for millage. So whether you're into strength training, martial arts, or any other way of physical activity - and this year we actually have some mental wellness components. You can convert minutes of meditation, or family activity into miles as well."
The challenge is free to participate in and you can sign up at WellPowerMovement.com.