Religious Freedom Day Proclamation

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Thursday as Religious Freedom Day in Nebraska.

Ricketts signed the proclamation Monday at the State Capitol with senators, community organizations, and faith leaders.

He said there’s a reason the first amendment in the constitution protects religious freedom.

"We know this is something that is precious, important to our country, and that we have to fight to defend. That's why we're here today to sign this proclamation and acknowledge and celebrate the blessing of religious freedom we have in this country."

Dr. Reverend Connie Dawson, Pastor of Radiant Church in Lincoln said Nebraskan’s should be blessed to live in a state and nation where people have the freedom to worship.

Dawson said freedom is not freedom at all, unless it is freedom for all.

Tags

In other news

Ag coalition seeks H-2A wage relief

Ag coalition seeks H-2A wage relief

WASHINGTON D.C. - The government-mandated wage rate for farmers who use the H-2A program increased Thursday, adding more hurdles to an already challenging Ag labor market.

Car driver dies after collision with city snow machine

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) —  Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice.First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow fr…

Mom sues city, county over police chase crash death of son

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The mother of a Nebraska teenager killed when a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase is seeking $1 million each from Lincoln police and Lancaster County.Brandy Yost filed claims last month that said the officers involved in the December 2018 chase on Interstate 8…