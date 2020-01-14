LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Thursday as Religious Freedom Day in Nebraska.
Ricketts signed the proclamation Monday at the State Capitol with senators, community organizations, and faith leaders.
He said there’s a reason the first amendment in the constitution protects religious freedom.
"We know this is something that is precious, important to our country, and that we have to fight to defend. That's why we're here today to sign this proclamation and acknowledge and celebrate the blessing of religious freedom we have in this country."
Dr. Reverend Connie Dawson, Pastor of Radiant Church in Lincoln said Nebraskan’s should be blessed to live in a state and nation where people have the freedom to worship.
Dawson said freedom is not freedom at all, unless it is freedom for all.