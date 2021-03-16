OMAHA - This Saturday has been declared “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska.
The proclamation was signed and the importance of the meat sector in Nebraska was highlighted at Frank Stoysich Meats in Omaha Monday.
It also comes on the same day as Colorado’s “MeatOut Day”, encouraging people to avoid meat one day a week. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts called that a direct attack on our way of life.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said cash receipts to Nebraska for all meat products reach $12 billion a year.
"The husbandry and production of livestock for nutritious meats play a large role in our food chain and our state's economy. Nebraska continues to see growth in all meat sectors with beef being the largest sector. Nationally, Nebraska ranks 1st in commercial cattle slaughter and 2nd in red meat production."
Ricketts said on Saturday you’re encouraged to purchase and eat meat to demonstrate your support for Nebraska agriculture.