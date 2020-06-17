Ricketts proclaims June Dairy Month in Nebraska

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Nebraska.
Ricketts says Dairy Month started out as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer.
He says Nebraska has a rich tradition in the dairy industry.
"We've got 127 dairy farms here in the state of Nebraska. They are 100% family owned and they produce a high quality nutritious product, that's a part of a great nutritious diet. And our statistics are actually a little bit higher than the rest of the country. Nationally, about 95% of all dairy farms are family owned."
Mike Guenther, President of the Nebraska State Dairy Association accepted the proclamation and said the dairy industry in the state is continuing to improve with research and nutrition.
Guenther says dairy farms are self-sustaining, and their goal is by 2050 to have a neutral carbon footprint or better