LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Saturday as Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska during a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday.
Ricketts said those outdoor activities provides $1 billion to the state’s economy every year and supports 12,000 jobs.
Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Greg Wagner said there’s been a large increase in the number of people hunting, trapping, and fishing this past year.
"We look back to spring wild turkey hunting and our resident permit sales were up 6,000 over the previous year. People are fishing at an unparalleled pace as we have 74,000 new and reactivated anglers in Nebraska. Our hunting numbers are trending the same way and our sales of our deer permits have skyrocketed."
Wagner also said there’s a record high number of acres in the Open Fields and Waters Program which is a program where landowners get financial incentives to allow walk-in hunting, fishing, and trapping.