LINCOLN - "FFA Week" is celebrated nationally February 20 through the 27th, and Governor Pete Ricketts has also declared this week as "FFA Week" in Nebraska.
During a press briefing Monday, Madison Stracke of Stuart, president of the Nebraska chapter, said FFA is a special organization.
"FFA develops premier leadership, career success, and personal growth. Members learn about this and connect with agriculture industries in our state, our nation, and throughout the world. This week we recognize and celebrate Nebraska FFA members and chapters. With nearly 10,000 FFA members, 200 chapters, and 226 advisors or teachers this will be a week filled with learning, growth, and celebration."
Ricketts says FFA, which stands for “Future Farmers of America,” is helping raise up the next generation of Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and Ag innovators.