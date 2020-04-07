LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a proclamation proclaiming April as Child Abuse Protection Month in Nebraska.
Ricketts made the proclamation during his daily coronavirus update at the Capitol Tuesday.
Stephanie Beasley, Director of the Division of Children and Family Services with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said child abuse and neglect could increase during this time.
Beasley said teachers are required to report suspected child abuse and neglect and they are often the first line of response.
"In the last year our calls from educators totaled 30 percent of our overall hotline calls reporting allegations of abuse and neglect suspicions. As children and youth aren't in school, fewer eyes are on our children. Families are isolated and this causes concern as stress and financial hardship is a risk factor for abuse and neglect."
Beasley said there’s currently a drop in hotline calls which is concerning, so if you notice abuse or neglect call the adult and child abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-652-1999.
Also during the press conference Ricketts said the state is making some changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and those changes can be found at DHHS.NE.Gov.