Ricketts proclaim School Choice Week

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed it ‘School Choice Week’ in Nebraska.
During a press conference Monday Walter Blanks Jr. with the American Federation for Children shared his story of having the opportunity to choose his education path in Ohio.
Blanks says high quality education is the key to true success and better life for children.
"Parents, students, and children should not be limited to their schooling options based off of where they live, how much money they make, or the family they're born into. Now I continue this work where I am able to engage with parents and families and elected officials to figure out how to expand schooling options across the country."
Nebraska is one of three states with no school choice programs and Blanks adds he hopes to help change that.