Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraging student to get vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is predicting a return to normal in Nebraska’s K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning.

Ricketts says the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and virus-related hospitalizations, which have now fallen below 100 statewide. He made the comments as he encouraged Nebraska’s new high school graduates to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

He says he also supports younger children getting vaccinated, as long as a vaccine has been federally approved for a child’s age group and the parents consent.

