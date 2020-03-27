LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order that will waive some licensing restrictions on health care professionals so it can be easier to practice in Nebraska.
Ricketts made that announcement during a press conference at the Capitol Friday.
He also said five schools in Northeast Nebraska and Nucor are utilizing 3D printers during this pandemic thanks to a Developing Youth Talent Initiative grant.
"Five schools in Northeast Nebraska are printing personal protective equipment (PPE) for Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. That's a great example of local people stepping up, meeting the challenge, and figuring out how to solve problems. This is why we're going to beat the virus, because we have young people like that who are figuring out how to use a 3D printer to print PPE."
Dave Decarolis with Nucor said there are 13 3D printers all at Nucor making 1,000 face mask pieces and 10,000 temporary pieces from clear projector sheets.
Blue Cross Blue Shield recently announced that it’s the first company in Nebraska to reimburse telehealth doctor’s appointments and Ricketts said that’s exactly what the state needs and is thankful the company stepped up to do this.
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said schools should continue with E-learning and if conditions get back to normal, schools will have to get the ‘okay’ from their local health department to go back to classroom learning.