OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Public health officials in Omaha have confirmed a second coronavirus case whose origins can't be traced.
The news comes as Nebraska officials scramble to increase the number of tests they can conduct each day. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that Nebraska has 24 confirmed cases out of the roughly 500 people who have been tested so far.
Ricketts says Douglas County health officials would release more details about the new “community spread” case, in which it's unclear how a patient became infected. Ricketts said he expects more tests will be available soon.