Gov. Pete Ricketts
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could get its first doses of drug-maker Johnson & Johnson’s new coronavirus vaccine as early as this week.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state has been allowed to order up 15,000 doses, but state officials don’t yet know how much they’ll get.

The announcement came days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine, clearing the way for a third shot that’s shown to be effective.

Unlike the vaccines from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses to provide full immunity, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be delivered in one shot.

Ricketts says the state also expects to get 18,720 Pfizer doses and 17,000 Moderna doses this week

Tags

In other news

Team Jack founder Andy Hoffman has died

Team Jack founder Andy Hoffman has died

ATKINSON - Andy Hoffman, who co-founded the Team Jack Foundation to raise funds to fight pediatric brain cancer, has died.The Team Jack Twitter feed released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened to share that our co-founder, @andrewjhoffman, passed away this morning from glioblas…

Thousands of meatpacking workers to be vaccinated this week

Thousands of meatpacking workers to be vaccinated this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meatpacking workers across the country have started receiving coronavirus vaccines and thousands more will have a chance to get their shots this week, offering some peace of mind in an industry that was ravaged by COVID-19 a year ago.