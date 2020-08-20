Thomas Riley
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has named an engineering firm executive as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.

Thomas Riley, of Eagle, will head the agency starting Nov 1. Riley serves as president of the Flatwater Group, a company he founded with offices in Lincoln and Imperial.

The firm specializes in water resources engineering, restoration design and environmental engineering.

Riley is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he received a bachelor of science in civil engineering and a master of science in civil engineering.

He replaces Jeff Fassett, who announced his retirement in January.

