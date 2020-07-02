LINCOLN - Coronavirus cases are averaging out in Nebraska, but a surge in cases could occur like it has in Arizona and Florida for example.
During a press conference at the Capitol Thursday Governor Pete Ricketts said if people continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask that will help mitigate the chance of a surge.
"We are looking at what's going on in other states and we see that a lot of the cases have to do with young people. So if you're a young person, please pay attention to your social distancing and if you go out to the bars on a Friday or Saturday night and the bar is crowded pick a different one. That would be a good choice to make, try to find a different one that's not so crowded. That's an example of how you can manage this and make sure we're slowing the spread here in the state."
Also during the press conference, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone gave an update on coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities and meat processing plants.
Anthone said there have been 636 residents in long-term care facilities test positive, 552 staff members, 113 deaths, and 152 facilities out of 496 have a resident or staff member with a positive case.
As for meat processing plants, he said there have been 4,596 cases, 18 deaths, and 208 hospitalizations.