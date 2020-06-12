LINCOLN - As part of the federal CARES Act, the state of Nebraska received $1.83 billion and $387 million of that will be going into four newly introduced grants and programs.
During a press conference Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts said there’s a new program for unemployed or underemployed folks to get additional skills training to be able to take a better job.
Ricketts said there’s a program to expand infrastructure for rural broadband and a program to retrain small business leaders to think about how they’re going to operate their business post-coronavirus.
Director of Economic Development Tony Goins said there’s also a new grant that will help small businesses with five to 49 employees or livestock producers with one to ten workers and that grant should be used to cover operating expenses.
"The application will open June 15th and close on the 26th. In terms of funding, the plan is no earlier than July 17th and no later than August 1st. These are $12,000 grants and they are first come, first serve. These grants are designed as stimulus to help businesses stabilize by funding COVID-19 expenses."
For more information on the programs and grants visit GetNebraskaGrowing.Nebraska.Gov.