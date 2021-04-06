LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts is voicing his opposition of changes to the Nebraska Department of Education health standards.
The standards includes teaching kids about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender stereotypes starting as early as elementary school.
During his radio call in show Monday, Ricketts said the department of education and state board of education, which don’t report to him, are going down a path of creating these standards that aren’t required by statute.
"The standards they have put out for draft comment were crafted with the help of political activists and left mainstream people and groups out. They came back with recommendations that are talking about age inappropriate stuff, it can be politically sensitive in some cases, and should be left to the parents."
Ricketts said he wouldn’t want his 12-year-old child learning about in-depth sex education in school because that’s the job of the parents to have that conversation, especially because kids’ cognitive skills develop at different rates.
"We know there are some parents for example at a very young age will let their children watch R-rated movies and that's certainly the parents' choice to make, but that doesn't mean that every child should then have to watch an R-rated movie."
He said you can voice your comments on what should be done by going to Education.NE.Gov.