NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraskans attended a town hall Thursday hosted by Governor Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts shared his opposition to President Joe Biden’s 30 x 30 conservation plan.
He said the plan calls to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, and what’s concerning is 97 percent of the state’s land is privately owned property.
"If you are going to add 440 million acres into permanent conservation in natural state, that's equivalent to nine states of Nebraska. Nebraska has about 49 and half million acres. You're talking about taking nine states of Nebraska and putting it into conservation."
Rickets said that’s permanent conservation meaning no future development.
He said farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists.
"If they (Biden Administration) want it to be voluntary, we're already doing voluntary here in Nebraska so we don't need this plan. They said they want to work with local folks - let me tell you, my experience in working with the Biden Administration they don't care what we think in the state and they have no interest of working with local folks."
Attendees were encouraged to help pass a resolution opposing 30 x 30 on a county level and stand with state and federal leaders.