LINCOLN - “It’s time to reconnect Nebraska.” That’s the sentiment from Governor Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts hosted what he said was his last COVID-19 press briefing Monday to highlight the future for Nebraska.
Ricketts announced Nebraska will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs effective June 19.
"We have about 39,000 job openings out there right now on our Nebraska Works website, and we've got about 15,000 people receiving benefits. So we've got more than two jobs for every one person on there - so it's time to return to normal. And for the people that say employers should raise their wages - I certainly think employers should pay what the market demands to hire people. The government should not be interfering with that by artificially driving that number up by providing an additional $300 a week."
Also announced, Ricketts signed an executive order, which suspends previous executive orders made during the pandemic, the waivers will expire June 1st.
First Lady Susanne Shore highlighted ‘Nebraska Reflects’ where you can recognize people who went above and beyond during the pandemic. That website is NeImpact.org.