Gov. Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is "likely to get behind one candidate" in next year's wide-open gubernatorial contest to choose his successor. He sat down for a wide-ranging interview in his office at the Capitol last week.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will push to reduce property taxes during this legislative session by limiting local government spending, and he warns the issue could go to voters if lawmakers don’t approve changes.

Ricketts says he’s hopeful lawmakers will take steps to slow local government spending, similar to a package he proposed last year that faced strong resistance from K-12 schools.

Lawmakers ultimately approved a tax credit for property owners to offset some of their local property taxes but scrapped provisions that would have restricted school spending.

Ricketts tells The Associated Press that if lawmakers don't act this year, voters might deal with it at the ballot box.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Jan. 9, 2021

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Jan. 9, 2021

NORFOLK - From COVID-19 vaccinations continuing in the state to Norfolk Public Library's winter reading challenge, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 9, 2021.

Nebraska Sen. Sasse says Trump incited Capitol riot

Nebraska Sen. Sasse says Trump incited Capitol riot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is blasting President Donald Trump for his statements just before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying the president deserved some blame for “pouring gasoline on these fires of division” and disregarding his oath of office.