LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted priorities for lawmakers to address the remaining 13 days of the Nebraska Legislative session.
During remarks Friday, Ricketts urged lawmakers to work together in passing vital legislation.
He said there are four priorities that need to be addressed.
"The first is property tax relief. LB1106 will allow us to provide schools with more resources to be able to reduce valuations and therefore property tax bills and avoid future spikes in property taxes. Number two, our incentives expire at the end of this year, and they've helped create thousands of jobs for Nebraska families. LB720 will be vital to renew so we can remain competitive with other states and continue to create those jobs."
Ricketts said the other priorities include the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha which will create thousands of jobs and allow UNMC to respond to other pandemics.
He also highlighted a veterans tax relief package.