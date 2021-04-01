LINCOLN - As lawmakers stay busy in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts recognized some recently passed legislation.
During a press conference Wednesday, Ricketts highlighted LB-389 introduced by Senator Rita Sanders of Bellevue.
Sanders said the bill, which requires the issuance of teaching certificates and permits to military spouses, will have a big impact on the state.
"Military spouses moving into our state will get into jobs much faster. Nebraska continues to be the most welcoming state to members of our armed forces. By completing the DOD's military checklist spouse licensure, LB-389 shows Washington D.C. that Offutt, Bellevue, and Nebraska are the best places for missions."
Ricketts also touted LB-297 introduced by Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, which adopts the Nebraska Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act.
He added this allows financial institutions to put 30-day hold on suspected exploitative transactions.