LINCOLN - As the statewide hospital capacity continues to increase due to COVID-19, more health restrictions are looming.
During a press briefing Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts said as of now hospital capacity is at 20-percent, and if it reaches 25-percent more restrictions will be in place.
Ricketts said if that capacity is reached, the state will prohibit youth extracurricular activities below the high school level with fan attendance immediate family only.
"Bars will go to carry out, delivery, and drive through only in a world where we hit that 25-percent threshold. Licensed restaurants will be able to do dine in, but they will only be permitted to do it from 5:00 a.m until 9:00 p.m. Masks will be required for public facing staff. Patrons will be of course, required to be seated, parties of eight, six feet of separation, no games, and no seating counters or bars."
Ricketts added indoor gatherings will go to the ten person rule and outdoor gathering attendance will be allowed up to only 25 people.
He says also beginning Monday any inpatient elective procedure that can be delayed four to twelve weeks will be prohibited.