LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new round of COVID-19 relief grants during a press conference Monday.
Ricketts said overall a little over $1 billion will be distributed to meet the needs of businesses, the unemployment trust fund, state and local governments.
Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith said all grants are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis with the application process beginning Wednesday.
Ricketts added funds have to be dispersed by December 31, or the state has to return the money.
"For our community cares program we are going to have nearly $50 million, the hospital capacity program we announced on Friday will use $40 million to help with staffing. The Grow Nebraska part two will be along the lines of our business stabilization grants - nearly $150 million here to be able to help out those businesses. State government $100 million, and local government we will be expanding the support to reach the $130 million that we have budgeted for that."
To apply go to Coronavirus.Nebraska.gov.