LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts emphasized the importance of kids going back to the classroom this fall.
During a back-to-school press briefing Monday Ricketts said not all students can learn effectively remotely, and they want to continue the academic progression of all kids.
"But it's not just about academics either, it's about socialization making sure kids can see other kids. It's about the physical health that goes on in the schools, it's about mental and behavioral health - many kids receive behavioral health services through their schools. It's about nutrition, we know many kids meet part of their nutritional needs in school."
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt also spoke during the briefing and said they’re looking for equity, flexibility and safety in the school district’s reopening plans.
"What folks need to understand is there's a key decision tree that's taking place in every school, across the state. The superintendents, and the boards are having conversations about the level of risks. Principals at a building level are able to have those conversations (as well). We're setting up the protocols again for the entry into the school environment and local health officials will be part of that process. They're helping with the risk dials, they're helping to understand the community level risk, they're helping with the protocols that are building level, and they're helping at every stage of this. It's really been a critical set of partnerships that make that possible."
Blomstedt also touted the work school districts have done so far.
Back-to-school guidance is available online at launchne.com.