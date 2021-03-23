Ricketts highlighted Ag Week

LINCOLN - This week is national Ag week and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is celebrating it by visiting various towns throughout the state.
Ricketts said despite the pandemic, the sate saw soybean exports up 38-percent and corn was up 20-percent.
He said one aspect of agriculture to highlight especially is the job market for current students.
"In fact the USDA has estimated there's nearly 60,000 jobs that come open every year in agriculture, and this is not just production agriculture. This is all the fields related to agriculture, so you can also imagine other types of careers such as entomologist, soil agronomist, or the person who's the diesel mechanic or welder."
Mark McHargue, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau said agriculture is a part of our lives daily.
"One thing that a lot of people don't know is when you buy clothes, you're connected to agriculture. The soap near your sink comes from Ag products, the paint on your wall comes from Ag products, and medicine from your cabinet comes from Ag products. All of these things are basic necessities that all of us get touch by agriculture."
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman says the state is rooted in a deep agrarian history, and the future is bright thanks to the state’s strong agriculture industry.