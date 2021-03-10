LINCOLN - This year’s Nebraska Legislative session is about a third of the way through with a number of key topics still on the table.
Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, a budget has been introduced that will keep the growth of government to about 1.5 percent on average over the course of the next two years.
"That will allow us to deliver significant amounts of property tax relief. I've proposed over $1.36 billion between our homestead exemption act, the property tax credit relief fund and LB 1107 which was passed last year that will allow us to take the growth of revenues and put it into property tax relief. So a significant amount of property tax relief is in that budget."
Ricketts said they also just got an update to the state’s revenue forecast which takes it up $462 million over the course of the next three years.
He said senators are looking at modernizing the income and sales tax base which is important, but whatever changes are made can’t raise taxes on people as that would defeat the purpose of a modernization effort.