LINCOLN - Nebraska is following through on its promise to increase coronavirus testing capacity.
During a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday Governor Pete Ricketts said this is the first day that they’re pooling testing samples.
Though Ricketts said as more tests are conducted there will be more positive cases.
"That's nothing to be concerned about. We want to find the people who are testing positive for coronavirus so we can make sure we have the best data available. As we expand testing, identify more people, and have more people with serious conditions that need hospital care, we are working to be able to expand that capacity to be able to take care of them."
Ricketts said to also watch out for scams during this time. If you donate money for coronavirus relief, make sure you know the place you’re sending money is credible.
Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health said they’re continuing to work with their rural health partners as they’ve set up a helpline and are expanding telehealth capabilities.