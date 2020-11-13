Ricketts encouraging small Thanksgiving gatherings

LINCOLN - If COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitalizations don’t go down in Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts says he may put more restrictive health measures in place like the state saw in the spring.
Ricketts stated that during the third coronavirus press briefing of the week at the Capitol Thursday.
He also said with Thanksgiving coming up, it’s not going to be a good idea to get together with large family groups this year.
"We should all be making plans for that Thanksgiving holiday gathering to be very small, especially if you're going to have relatives around that may be at risk. We want to make sure that we aren't endangering them. This year, as you think about Thanksgiving, think about a very small group of people that you're going to get together with."
Ricketts said if it happens to be a nice day on Thanksgiving, gather outside if you can.
Also during the press conference, Ricketts declared it Nurse Practitioner Week in Nebraska to honor the critical role they play, especially now during the pandemic.