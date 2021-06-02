NORFOLK - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be in Norfolk Thursday for a town hall talking about Presidents Joe Biden’s 30X30 executive order and you’re encouraged to attend.
It’s a plan that aims to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030 and Ricketts says it’s a land grab.
He says 97 percent of Nebraska’s land is privately owned, so it would have a significant impact on the state.
"How is the Biden Administration going to get to 30 percent in our state without confiscating property and taking away private property rights? We're going to be talking a lot about that and what it means to Nebraska and especially our small towns and rural communities as well as property taxes."
Ricketts says they don’t need to federal government to come in and interfere.
The town hall is set for Thursday at the Johnny Carson Theatre starting at 1.