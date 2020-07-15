LINCOLN - Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic people have been encouraged to wear a mask when out in public.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ monthly radio call in show Monday a caller said if 95 percent of people wore a mask the virus could be defeated as it has worked in other countries.
Ricketts said wearing a mask helps, but you’re never going to get rid of the virus.
He said they’ll get better compliance from folks wearing masks if it’s not a mandate.
"We want people to use masks as a tool, but we're not going to mandate it. This virus is going to be around for a long time and people will eventually get fatigued depending on how you approach it. We've tried to approach it in a way where we're not mandating it, not using the government to enforce it and just ask Nebraskans to do the right thing, which they have so that's why we've been successfully able to manage the virus in the state."
Ricketts said people continue to test positive for the virus in Nebraska, but hospitalizations are down significantly.