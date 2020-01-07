LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska.
Ricketts signed the proclamation Monday at the Nebraska State Capitol.
He said combating human trafficking is a team effort.
"Our Department of Transportation is an example of how we work together as they've working with the Attorney General to put up posters with the national human trafficking hotline in all of our rest areas across the state. That number is (888) 733-7888."
Ricketts also said Nebraska Legislators have introduced and passed bills to give victims civil remedies and strengthen the penalties against people who are perpetrating human trafficking.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said they’ve released videos the public can watch about what human trafficking is and how to identify it.