LINCOLN - Property tax relief, abortion and child welfare measures are some of the items set to be discussed by Nebraska lawmakers as debate begins on priority bills.

Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG now’s the time to pass property tax relief for Nebraskans.

LB 974, which would lower Nebraska’s property taxes by shifting more state aid to schools has already been debated for three hours by lawmakers and will come back up for debate in the future.

Ricketts says some school districts have expressed opposition to the bill and one thing they have to show is how funding will be impacted.

"I think some of the school districts think that they're going to be losing money out of the program, and I think it's up to us to show the dollars for every school district and show how those dollars will continue to grow over the course the three or four years when this program is being phased in and that's part of what we're working on now."

Ricketts adds unfortunately there are some senators who don’t want to see any sort of tax relief and they want to take that money and put it into big government programs.

