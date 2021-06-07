LINCOLN - Last week, the world's largest processor of fresh beef and pork was the victim of a cyberattack that shut down plants across the nation including in Nebraska.
The JBS plants in Nebraska are back running, but Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG it’s very concerning to see more of these cyberattacks, especially when it threatens the food supply.
Ricketts says to make sure these attacks don’t happen again, companies need to make sure their software and servers are up to date with the most recent security patches.
"The people that are involved in these cyberattacks are constantly looking at new attacks, so you always have to update your software to make sure you're guarding against them. Also, companies need to educate their people as well to make sure they don't click on links that they don't know where they're coming from."
It was announced Wednesday that the FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made a number of large ransomware demands lately.