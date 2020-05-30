Gov. Pete Ricketts
Courtesy of: Nati Harnik, Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is blasting a white Minneapolis police officer’s handling of George Floyd, the black man whose death has triggered racially charged protests throughout the nation.

Ricketts says Derek Chauvin’s actions are an egregious violation of Floyd’s rights, and he says the now-fired officer who placed a knee on Floyd's neck should be charged and tried.

Ricketts says the incident reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates more distrust between police and communities of color, and he's encouraging protesters to express their anger peacefully.

Tags

In other news

Omaha police use tear gas on George Floyd protesters

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are using tear gas to disperse hundreds of people that blocked one of the city’s busiest intersections and smashed windows of an empty store after a peaceful gathering earlier in the evening.

University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska's Lincoln campus will begin the fall semester online for one week, before students return for on-campus instruction for the first time since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.