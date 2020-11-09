LINCOLN - Nebraska has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced updated changes to the state’s directed health measures at a press conference Monday.
Ricketts says the last changes to the DHM’s were a few weeks ago, and since then the state has determined more are needed.
He says the latest changes go into effect Wednesday.
"We will require six feet of separation for organizations such as gymnasiums, bars, restaurants, churches, and so forth. That's going to be in the directed health measure that you must keep six foot separation. That was a recommendation before, now it will be at restaurants and bars, and churches it will be household groups that have to be six feet apart from everybody same thing at weddings and funerals."
Ricketts says also masks will be required in businesses where close contact occurs such as tattoo and massage parlors and salons.
He says indoor gatherings will move back to 25-percent capacity, and if at bar or restaurant patrons must remain seated, with table sizes limited to eight people.