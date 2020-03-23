NORFOLK - Governor Pete Ricketts has provided another coronavirus update.
Monday Ricketts said the state will be following federal guidance and extend the state income tax filing deadline from April 15th to July 15th.
"This is primarily for people who are impacted by the coronavirus. If everyone who normally files April 15th were to file July 15th, we would see $385 million move from this fiscal year to our next fiscal year which begins July 1st. We have analyzed this and we can manage that with our cash flow, but I'm also asking that if you haven't been impacted by the coronavirus and you can file by April 15th, please do so."
He said there was a rumor going around that the National Guard was going to be called, but that is false.
Ricketts said they also won’t be issuing stay at home orders like other cities and states have done across the nation.
He said businesses are universally complying with the 10 person or less rule and encouraged them to keep it up.
Ricketts will hold daily press conferences at the capitol every day at 2 P.M. until they’re no longer needed. You can listen to them by tuning to News Talk WJAG 780 A.M., 105.9 F.M., or WJAG.Com.