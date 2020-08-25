LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts continued his back to school press briefings at the capitol Monday.
Ricketts highlighted mental health issues that correlate with COVID-19, and said the numbers are very serious.
"The CDC put out a report dated August 14th, the Mortality and Mobility weekly report that has a survey done in June that shows people seriously considering suicide is up dramatically because of the isolation that goes along with COVID-19. If you look 18 to 24 year olds, that number was 25.5%"
Ricketts said that just go to show the importance of having kids in the classroom and access to those behavioral and mental resources.
John Wyvill, Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing also spoke and said working in a remote environment isn’t the best for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Wyvill said that became apparent late last year when schools closed due to pandemic.