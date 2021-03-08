LINCOLN - Governors of states across the country aren’t happy with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill including Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, only about nine percent of the funding goes to healthcare to fight the pandemic, and of the $128 billion included for education, only five percent gets spent this year which tells him there isn’t an urgency to get schools open.
He says money is being allocated to states based upon unemployment rate which means if you’ve got a low unemployment rate you’re going to get penalized.
"We've been able to make sure we have the lowest unemployment rate in the country for five months in a row and is one of the reasons our revenues are running ahead of forecast right now. As I sit here in the middle of the country, it looks to me that this bill is a political payout to big blue states on the coast and really penalizing states in the middle like Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and South Dakota to pay for their mistakes."
Ricketts says all previous relief packages allocated money on a per capita basis which is the fair way to do it. Under this current plan, 33 states will lose money to benefit other states like New York and California.