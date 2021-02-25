NORFOLK - The Heritage at Fountain Point assisted living and memory support community was unveiled and touted during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday hosted by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Senior Living Counselor Jill McElhose said living there is described as resort style.
"We have a huge lobby area in the front with a grand piano that just came this past week. We have a beautiful courtyard that will have fountains this spring and in our memory support unit we have a butterfly garden. We have 66 apartments on the assisted living side and then there's 26 apartments on the memory support side."
Executive Director Micha Ives said they also host a wide variety of activities and in the kitchen, all of the food tastes wonderful as it’s made from scratch.
McElhose said they focus on building relationships with the families and future residents to help them live better. They even come up with an individualized care plan so all of their wants and needs are being met.
She said they still have rooms available so if you’re interested or want a tour call them at (402) 758-9000.