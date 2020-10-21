NORFOLK - There are some new apartments available to lease in Norfolk.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the NuVue Apartments located at 915 South Chestnut Street just past the Nebraska Public Power District.
Lori Meyer with Perry Reid Properties said each building has 28 units and there are 14 one bedroom apartments with the majority of them being 750 square feet and costing $760 per month.
"We have two studios on the upper level which are 570 square feet and cost $700 per month. There are also 12 two bedroom and two bathroom apartments ranging from 1,108 to 1,189 square feet and rent from $995 up to $1,065. We have one three bedroom unit on the lower level that rents for $1,250. Our goal is to have the first building at 100 percent occupancy in February."
Spokesperson for Perry Reid Kati Pfeiffer says the apartments have walk-in closets, custom countertops, appliances, full size washers and dryers, as well as oversized balconies or patios.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the apartments help meeting the housing needs for citizens and cushions the local economy.
For more information visit LiveAtNuVue.Com.