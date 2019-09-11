NORFOLK - Numerous people filed into the new Norfolk Public Schools Little Panthers Preschool gym Wednesday for a ribbon cutting and open house.
The newly renovated facility is located at 2500 West Norfolk Avenue and includes bright welcoming classrooms, a gym, food service, outdoor playground, and sensory room.
Principal Melissa Jantz said they’ve had lots of great compliments from the parents.
"They're very impressed with the excitement you can see in every classroom as every classroom is unique. I think more than anything, they know this is a safe place for their children to be. That's something we take as a priority for us every single day. The children love it because we have lots of toys and fun things for them to do. Everyday is a new experience."
The new preschool opened for its first day of school on August 22nd welcoming 215 students.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said when the preschool reaches full capacity, it’ll be able to accommodate over 250 three and four year olds.