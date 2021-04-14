SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are hoping a $15,000 reward will lead to a crack in the 1992 slaying of a Yankton teenager.
Yankton police Cmdr. Todd Brandt says he is hoping “someone who knows something is ready to do the right thing.”
Nineteen-year-old Tammy Haas disappeared after attending Yankton’s homecoming and then going to a party on a farm just across the Nebraska border.
Her case is among South Dakota’s most notorious unsolved mysteries. Haas’ body was found by a golfer in Cedar County, Nebraska at the bottom of a ravine.
In 1996, Haas’ boyfriend Eric Stukel was tried and acquitted of manslaughter in her death.