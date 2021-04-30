Leafy Spurge
Courtesy of: GARY STONE

MADISON - Every year, a review of Madison County’s noxious weed program is done and the 2020 review was presented at the Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week.

The update was given by Adam Brockman with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and County Weed Superintendent Don Svitak.

The commissioners agreed Don does a great job and stays on top of the weeds in the county.

A question was asked about Leafy Spurge and if it’s going away and Brockman said it’s only being maintained.

"That's what I've gathered from most people is it's only being maintained. It's not getting worse or getting better. It's gonna be a battle and it won't ever go away, we just have to do the best we can."

Svitak said the weed is being transferred by bailed hay that’s being moved and there’s only two chemicals that will kill it.

