MADISON - Budget discussions have begun in Madison County.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, salaries of appointed officials were discussed for the next fiscal year as well as a review of office budgets and fund balances.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson who is also on the budget committee said none of the offices were over budget this year.
Johnson said the county is under budget for the general fund.
"We don't have a cash reserve for FAS, but that will probably change this year, but we've got enough money in there to pay off the Hadar Road and a few other things that come along. We're about $400,000 under what we estimated the cash reserve to be for the Road and Bridge fund. Inheritance Tax we're sitting pretty good."
Chairman Troy Uhlir said they’re thinking about a two to three percent increase in payroll for each office.
The offices were also commended for staying under budget, especially because of the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.